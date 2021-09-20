Categories
10 Best Vue Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@teambit/graph
A tool for component-driven application development.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
breeze-client
Breeze for JavaScript clients
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vno
vnodes
Vue node based svg visual graphs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-graph
⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbg
vue-bar-graph
Simple and lightweight vue chart component without using chart library dependencies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetrend
🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuebars
Simple, elegant spark bars for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
508
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dag
🏗 Data-driven directed acyclic graph (DAG) builder for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
vc
vue-c3
vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdn
vue-d3-network
Vue component to graph networks using d3-force
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
vfg
vue-funnel-graph-js
Vue.js component drawing SVG Funnel Graphs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lau
laue
🖖📈 Modern charts for Vue 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ve
vg-editor
A visual graph editor based on G6 and Vue, inspired by GGEditor.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdb
vue-d3-barchart
Vue component to draw bar charts with d3 v4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bv
blessed-vue
A VueJS runtime to let you write command line UI in Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnd
vue-network-d3
D3 Force-Directed Graph as Vue Component. D3 力导向图作为 Vue 组件。
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
@mpecheux/rune-vue
Rune Vue is a lightweight Vue JS wrapper around the Rune JS lib
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
