10 Best Vue Graph Libraries

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@teambit/graph

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

breeze-client

Breeze for JavaScript clients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vno

vnodes

Vue node based svg visual graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-graph

⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vbg

vue-bar-graph

Simple and lightweight vue chart component without using chart library dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue

vuetrend

🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue

vuebars

Simple, elegant spark bars for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
508
Last Commit
1mo ago
vd

vue-dag

🏗 Data-driven directed acyclic graph (DAG) builder for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
vc

vue-c3

vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vdn

vue-d3-network

Vue component to graph networks using d3-force

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vev

vue-echarts-v3

Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
vfg

vue-funnel-graph-js

Vue.js component drawing SVG Funnel Graphs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lau

laue

🖖📈 Modern charts for Vue 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ve

vg-editor

A visual graph editor based on G6 and Vue, inspired by GGEditor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vdb

vue-d3-barchart

Vue component to draw bar charts with d3 v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bv

blessed-vue

A VueJS runtime to let you write command line UI in Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vnd

vue-network-d3

D3 Force-Directed Graph as Vue Component. D3 力导向图作为 Vue 组件。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rv

@mpecheux/rune-vue

Rune Vue is a lightweight Vue JS wrapper around the Rune JS lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit