10 Best Vue Google Analytics Libraries

@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics

📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-gtag

Global Site Tag plugin for Vue (gtag.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
vue-gtm

Simple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js 2.0

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-analytics

Google Analytics plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
@nuxtjs/google-analytics

Google Analytics Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@impervaos/google-analytics-spa

This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-multianalytics

A vue multianalytics plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-ua

Google Universal Analytics support in Vue.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-ga

Google Analytics for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue3-analytics

Google Analytics plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-ecommerce

Google Analytics plugin for Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-ga-directive

A directive for accessing the Google Analytics window.ga object by using params/attributes

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vuex-analytics

Vuex plugin for integrate your store with Google Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
vuex-gtag

Vuex plugin for integrate your store with Google Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago