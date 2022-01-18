Categories
10 Best Vue Google Analytics Libraries
@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics
📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gtag
Global Site Tag plugin for Vue (gtag.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gtm
Simple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js 2.0
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-analytics
Google Analytics plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nuxtjs/google-analytics
Google Analytics Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@impervaos/google-analytics-spa
This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multianalytics
A vue multianalytics plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
vue-ua
Google Universal Analytics support in Vue.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-ga
Google Analytics for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue3-analytics
Google Analytics plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ve
vue-ecommerce
Google Analytics plugin for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgd
vue-ga-directive
A directive for accessing the Google Analytics window.ga object by using params/attributes
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vuex-analytics
Vuex plugin for integrate your store with Google Analytics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vg
vuex-gtag
Vuex plugin for integrate your store with Google Analytics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
