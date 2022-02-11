openbase logo
10 Best Vue Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
vv

v-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vlg

vue-light-gallery

VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vt

vue-tinybox

A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
vps

vue-picture-swipe

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
lin

lingallery

Lingallery is a simple image gallery component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmg

vue-masonry-gallery

Masonry gallery layout component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
9mos ago
iv

img-vuer

img viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit