10 Best Vue Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
vv
v-viewer
Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vlg
vue-light-gallery
VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tinybox
A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-picture-swipe
🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
lin
lingallery
Lingallery is a simple image gallery component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmg
vue-masonry-gallery
Masonry gallery layout component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iv
img-vuer
img viewer
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
