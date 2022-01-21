Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@braid/vue-formulate
⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form
Create conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
vue-formio
Javascript Powered forms and JSON form builder for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-form-generator
📋 A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@enso-ui/forms
Vue forms
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vuejs-form
Vue Form with Laravel Inspired Validation and Simply Enjoyable Error Messages Api. (Form Api, Validator Api, Rules Api, Error Messages Api)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-formulate
The easiest way to build forms in Vue with validation and vuex support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
for
formvuelar
Vue form components with server side validation in mind.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdf
vue-dynamic-form
A dynamic entity form component for VueJS. Simple to use, just pass the required field prop and optional entity prop.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgf
vue-genesis-forms
📚 Easily create forms in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package