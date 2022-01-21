openbase logo
10 Best Vue Forms Libraries

@braid/vue-formulate

⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form

Create conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

vue-formio

Javascript Powered forms and JSON form builder for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-form-generator

📋 A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@enso-ui/forms

Vue forms

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
1mo ago
vf

vuejs-form

Vue Form with Laravel Inspired Validation and Simply Enjoyable Error Messages Api. (Form Api, Validator Api, Rules Api, Error Messages Api)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
6mos ago

vue-formulate

The easiest way to build forms in Vue with validation and vuex support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
for

formvuelar

Vue form components with server side validation in mind.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
vdf

vue-dynamic-form

A dynamic entity form component for VueJS. Simple to use, just pass the required field prop and optional entity prop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vgf

vue-genesis-forms

📚 Easily create forms in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago