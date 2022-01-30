openbase logo
10 Best Vue File Uploader Libraries

vuc

vue-upload-component

Vue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
vfs

vue-file-selector

File selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
696
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vfa

vue-file-agent

The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
vf

vue-filepond

🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-vue-upload

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
744
Last Commit
3mos ago
vic

vue-image-crop-upload

A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vud

vue-upload-drop-images

🖼️ Vue component that provides drag and drop images upload with preview.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
6mos ago
vii

vuetify-image-input

Provides basic image editing tools.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vd

vue2-dropzone

A Vue.js component for Dropzone.js - a drag’n’drop file uploads utility with image previews

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
fuv

file-uploader-vue-component

A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5mos ago
vu

@websanova/vue-upload

A simple, light weight and intuitive upload control for Vue.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
4mos ago
vd

vue-dropify

A Simple image dropzone component for Vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
5mos ago

vue-simple-uploader

A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago

vue-image-upload-resize

A simple vue-component for client-side image upload with resizing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
as

aws-s3

S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpi

vue-picture-input

Mobile-friendly picture file input Vue.js component with image preview, drag and drop, EXIF orientation, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
868
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
hu

handy-uploader

Handy Uploader is a responsive Vue.js file uploader and file viewer with an image compressor. It offers three display options (simple / thumbnail / table).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
7mos ago
vum

vue-upload-multiple-image

A Vue.js project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
vc

vue-clip

file uploader for vuejs with magical powers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
kuv

@progress/kendo-upload-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Upload wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
vt

vue-transmit

Vue.js drag & drop uploader based on Dropzone.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vdm

vue-d-media

Media manager & upload field package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago

vue-base64-file-upload

Upload files as base64 data-uris

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-easy-multi-file-upload

🗄️ File upload component for Vue 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7mos ago
vf

vue-fineuploader

Easily integrate Fine Uploader into a VueJS 2 app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vfu

v-file-upload

File upload component for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-core-image-upload

a vue plugin for image to crop and upload

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
1yr ago
vfd

vue-fineuploader-dropzone

A VueJS 2 component for Fine Uploader with drag'n'drop support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vsu

vue-simple-upload

Simple File upload component for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vu

vuejs-uploader

Vue multipart file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vu

v-uploader

A simple and easier to use file uploader, you can drag files or select file in dialog to upload, based on Vue2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit

eks-upload

A series of Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago

droply

A tiny Dropzone.js wrapper for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vd

vue-dropzone

A vue wrapper component for dropzone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
vae

vue-avatar-editor

A Vue.js 2.0 component for editing avatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
vsf

vue-simple-file-upload

a simple vue file upload component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1yr ago
md

mdc-dropzone

A file dropzone component for Vue.js 2.x.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
sfu

shapla-file-uploader

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

@konfy/vue-file-tray

Vue UI components library for konfy app and universal usage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vd

@lassehaslev/vue-dropzone

Upload files with ease!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago