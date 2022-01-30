Categories
10 Best Vue File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vuc
vue-upload-component
Vue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
vfs
vue-file-selector
File selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
696
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vfa
vue-file-agent
The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
vf
vue-filepond
🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-upload
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
744
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vic
vue-image-crop-upload
A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vud
vue-upload-drop-images
🖼️ Vue component that provides drag and drop images upload with preview.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vii
vuetify-image-input
Provides basic image editing tools.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue2-dropzone
A Vue.js component for Dropzone.js - a drag’n’drop file uploads utility with image previews
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
fuv
file-uploader-vue-component
A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vu
@websanova/vue-upload
A simple, light weight and intuitive upload control for Vue.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dropify
A Simple image dropzone component for Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-simple-uploader
A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-image-upload-resize
A simple vue-component for client-side image upload with resizing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
aws-s3
S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpi
vue-picture-input
Mobile-friendly picture file input Vue.js component with image preview, drag and drop, EXIF orientation, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
868
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hu
handy-uploader
Handy Uploader is a responsive Vue.js file uploader and file viewer with an image compressor. It offers three display options (simple / thumbnail / table).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vum
vue-upload-multiple-image
A Vue.js project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clip
file uploader for vuejs with magical powers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kuv
@progress/kendo-upload-vue-wrapper
Kendo UI Upload wrapper for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-transmit
Vue.js drag & drop uploader based on Dropzone.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdm
vue-d-media
Media manager & upload field package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-base64-file-upload
Upload files as base64 data-uris
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-easy-multi-file-upload
🗄️ File upload component for Vue 2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-fineuploader
Easily integrate Fine Uploader into a VueJS 2 app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfu
v-file-upload
File upload component for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-core-image-upload
a vue plugin for image to crop and upload
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfd
vue-fineuploader-dropzone
A VueJS 2 component for Fine Uploader with drag'n'drop support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsu
vue-simple-upload
Simple File upload component for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
vuejs-uploader
Vue multipart file uploader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
v-uploader
A simple and easier to use file uploader, you can drag files or select file in dialog to upload, based on Vue2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eks-upload
A series of Vue components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
droply
A tiny Dropzone.js wrapper for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dropzone
A vue wrapper component for dropzone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vae
vue-avatar-editor
A Vue.js 2.0 component for editing avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsf
vue-simple-file-upload
a simple vue file upload component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md
mdc-dropzone
A file dropzone component for Vue.js 2.x.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sfu
shapla-file-uploader
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@konfy/vue-file-tray
Vue UI components library for konfy app and universal usage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
@lassehaslev/vue-dropzone
Upload files with ease!
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
