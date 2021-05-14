openbase logo
10 Best Vue Drag & Drop List Libraries

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vtl

vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
vs

vue-slicksort

A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vdn

vue-drag-n-drop

A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago

vue-draggable

Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency 👌

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vd

vue-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts http://astray-git.github.io/vue-dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-dnd

DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vdt

vue-drag-tree

🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vda

vue-drag-and-drop

A for Vue.js directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
393
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vda

vue-drag-and-drop-list

🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vm

vue-mover

A 2 list mover component implemented as a VueJs Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@vadevteam/vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
vdd

v-directive-draggable

Vue directive to drag and drop elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago