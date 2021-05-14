Categories
10 Best Vue Drag & Drop List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-slicksort
A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-drag-n-drop
A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-draggable
Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency 👌
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts http://astray-git.github.io/vue-dragula
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-dnd
DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-drag-tree
🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-drag-and-drop
A for Vue.js directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
393
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-drag-and-drop-list
🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-mover
A 2 list mover component implemented as a VueJs Component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vadevteam/vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v-directive-draggable
Vue directive to drag and drop elements
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
