10 Best Vue Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
vdr
vue-drag-resize
Vue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vdr
vue-draggable-resizable
Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdd
vue-drag-drop
A lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vfa
vue-file-agent
The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
dvd
draggable-vue-directive
Vue2 directive that handles drag & drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ved
vue-easy-dnd
A drag and drop implementation for Vue.js 2 https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-9mbij https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-2-xnqbz
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package