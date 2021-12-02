openbase logo
10 Best Vue Drag & Drop Libraries

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vdr

vue-drag-resize

Vue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vdr

vue-draggable-resizable

Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdd

vue-drag-drop

A lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vfa

vue-file-agent

The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
dvd

draggable-vue-directive

Vue2 directive that handles drag & drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ved

vue-easy-dnd

A drag and drop implementation for Vue.js 2 https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-9mbij https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-2-xnqbz

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago