openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vue Discussion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vd

vue-disqus

Integrate Disqus count and comments in your application Vue 3, with support for SPA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vss

vssue

📫 A Vue-powered Issue-based Comment Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vde

vue-disqus-embed

Vue Plugin for Disqus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue-commentbox

An elegant and stylable comment box for VueJS web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vds

vue-disqus-spa

Vue component to integrate Disqus count and comments in your application, with support for SPA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago