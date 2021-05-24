Categories
5 Best Vue Discussion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vd
vue-disqus
Integrate Disqus count and comments in your application Vue 3, with support for SPA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vss
vssue
📫 A Vue-powered Issue-based Comment Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vde
vue-disqus-embed
Vue Plugin for Disqus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-commentbox
An elegant and stylable comment box for VueJS web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vds
vue-disqus-spa
Vue component to integrate Disqus count and comments in your application, with support for SPA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
