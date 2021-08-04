openbase logo
Best Vue Discord API Libraries

vdm

vue-discord-message

Vue components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
vd

vue-discord

Vue components to emulate the Discord client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit