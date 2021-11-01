openbase logo
10 Best Vue Dialog Libraries

vue-final-modal

🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-js-modal

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vuetensils

🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
gitart-vue-dialog

Dialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
1mo ago
@vuesimple/vs-modal

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
jenesius-vue-modal

🖖Simple modal system for Vue.js v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4d ago
vue-a11y-dialog

Vue.js component for a11y-dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
18d ago
vue-last-modal

Modal plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
4mos ago
vodal

A Vue modal with animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
16hrs ago

@enso-ui/confirmation

A minimal confirmation dialog

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-element-dialog

An imperative el-dialog in element-ui@2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5mos ago

@burhanahmeed/vue-modal-2

A simple and lightweight Vue (v2) modal component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
6mos ago
vuejs-dialog

A lightweight, promise based alert, prompt and confirm dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@arfedulov/vue2-modal

An easy to style vue component for creating modal windows.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-simple-alert

Simple alert(), confirm(), prompt() for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-confirm-dialog

Simple Confirm Dialog verification plugin with Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@progress/kendo-dialog-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Dialog wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
vuedl

Vue dialog helper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-modal-dialogs

Promisify dialogs in Vue!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
818
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@melmacaluso/vue-modal

Reusable Modal component, supports own custom HTML, text and classes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
3yrs ago
modal-vue

A modal dialog for vuejs v2

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
5yrs ago
x5-modal

A lightweight modal plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
bootstrap-vue-dialog

Bootstrap vue dialog helper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
2yrs ago
simple-modal-vue

Building an extremely easy modal component in Vuejs (https://github.com/toannt181/simple-modal-vue)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
341
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-element-dialog-draggable

Support ElementUI dialog drag

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
335
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-dialog-drag

Simple vue draggable dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-pro-modal

vue plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue-material-modal-dialog

A reusable modal dialog for Vue Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-accessible-modal

Vue.js component for accessible modals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vuetify-dialog-promise

A Vue plugin that provides a Promise API to Vuetify dialog interactions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
v-slim-dialog

Vue Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-bottom-dialog

Vue Bottom Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue3-a11y-modal

Convenient and simple component for modal windows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
v-easy-dialog

Simple dialog/modal component for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-modality

A really nice Vue.js modal component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
vue-dialog-loading

A light vue dialog plugin with loading animation and image preview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
v-dialogs

A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@dsb-norge/vue-feedback-dialog

Vue feedback dialog for vuetify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
vue-modal-dialog

A small but powerful modal system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
notivuecation

Promise-based alert and confirm modal for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vudal

Modal window for vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-topmodal

<p align="center"> <img src="https://github.com/adileo/vue-topmodal/raw/master/topmodal.png" width="480" alt="vue-popmodal"/> </p>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
vuetify-confirm-box

This is a useful plugin to prompt confirmation boxes with vuetify from every components in your vuetify app without a need to add v-dialog component for this purpose.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-bootstrap-modal

Bootstrap style modal for vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nu-modal-vue

A simple and versatile dialog box component for a project on vue.js!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
dialogbox-vue

Opening a dialogbox with customized content and many choosable dialog buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-mg-modal-dialog

![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-mg-modal-dialog) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/vue-mg-modal-dialog)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
swal-vue

Add SweetAlerts to Vue. Also allows to use components directly in the modal window.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-weblineindia-message-dialog-box

A VueJS based MessageDialog component, used for showing dialog with message. You can change number of buttons on that. You can also hide header and cross icon.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago