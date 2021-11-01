Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue-final-modal
🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vjm
vue-js-modal
Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue
vuetensils
🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gvd
gitart-vue-dialog
Dialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
@vuesimple/vs-modal
🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jvm
jenesius-vue-modal
🖖Simple modal system for Vue.js v3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vad
vue-a11y-dialog
Vue.js component for a11y-dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlm
vue-last-modal
Modal plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vod
vodal
A Vue modal with animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
16hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enso-ui/confirmation
A minimal confirmation dialog
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ved
vue-element-dialog
An imperative el-dialog in element-ui@2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@burhanahmeed/vue-modal-2
A simple and lightweight Vue (v2) modal component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vuejs-dialog
A lightweight, promise based alert, prompt and confirm dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
@arfedulov/vue2-modal
An easy to style vue component for creating modal windows.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-simple-alert
Simple alert(), confirm(), prompt() for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vue-confirm-dialog
Simple Confirm Dialog verification plugin with Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kdv
@progress/kendo-dialog-vue-wrapper
Kendo UI Dialog wrapper for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuedl
Vue dialog helper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vue-modal-dialogs
Promisify dialogs in Vue!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
818
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
@melmacaluso/vue-modal
Reusable Modal component, supports own custom HTML, text and classes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mv
modal-vue
A modal dialog for vuejs v2
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xm
x5-modal
A lightweight modal plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bvd
bootstrap-vue-dialog
Bootstrap vue dialog helper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
smv
simple-modal-vue
Building an extremely easy modal component in Vuejs (https://github.com/toannt181/simple-modal-vue)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
341
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ved
vue-element-dialog-draggable
Support ElementUI dialog drag
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
335
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdd
vue-dialog-drag
Simple vue draggable dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpm
vue-pro-modal
vue plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmm
vue-material-modal-dialog
A reusable modal dialog for Vue Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vam
vue-accessible-modal
Vue.js component for accessible modals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vuetify-dialog-promise
A Vue plugin that provides a Promise API to Vuetify dialog interactions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsd
v-slim-dialog
Vue Dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbd
vue-bottom-dialog
Vue Bottom Dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vam
vue3-a11y-modal
Convenient and simple component for modal windows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ved
v-easy-dialog
Simple dialog/modal component for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-modality
A really nice Vue.js modal component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-dialog-loading
A light vue dialog plugin with loading animation and image preview
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
v-dialogs
A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dsb-norge/vue-feedback-dialog
Vue feedback dialog for vuetify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vue-modal-dialog
A small but powerful modal system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notivuecation
Promise-based alert and confirm modal for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vud
vudal
Modal window for vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-topmodal
<p align="center"> <img src="https://github.com/adileo/vue-topmodal/raw/master/topmodal.png" width="480" alt="vue-popmodal"/> </p>
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcb
vuetify-confirm-box
This is a useful plugin to prompt confirmation boxes with vuetify from every components in your vuetify app without a need to add v-dialog component for this purpose.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vbm
vue-bootstrap-modal
Bootstrap style modal for vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmv
nu-modal-vue
A simple and versatile dialog box component for a project on vue.js!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dv
dialogbox-vue
Opening a dialogbox with customized content and many choosable dialog buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmm
vue-mg-modal-dialog
![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-mg-modal-dialog) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/vue-mg-modal-dialog)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sv
swal-vue
Add SweetAlerts to Vue. Also allows to use components directly in the modal window.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-weblineindia-message-dialog-box
A VueJS based MessageDialog component, used for showing dialog with message. You can change number of buttons on that. You can also hide header and cross icon.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package