10 Best Vue Design System Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@chakra-ui/vue

⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@qvant/qui

A Vue.js design-system for Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@baloise/design-system-components-vue

The Baloise Design System consists of reusable components and a clearly defined visual style, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
2d ago

owncloud-design-system

🎨 A pattern library for ownCloud for Vue.js

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
664
Last Commit
3d ago

@vtmn/vue

Decathlon Design System libraries for web applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3d ago

@sysvale/cuida

A design system built by Sysvale, using storybook and Vue components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
11d ago

@spaceone/design-system

SpaceONE Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3d ago

@carbon/vue

Vue implementation of the Carbon Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
447
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@geoblink/design-system

Collection of Vue components and Design Tokens used across Geoblink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
1mo ago

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vue

vuetning

Salesforce Lightning Design System framework for Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
283
Last Commit
3d ago

@icij/murmur

ICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2mos ago

uinix-ui

A minimal framework-agnostic UI system to build UI systems. Your system, your rules 🤘.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago

@globalbrain/sefirot

Vue Components for Global Brain Design System.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8d ago
bre

breadstick

🥖A simple and flexible stacking, positioning & dismissal API for authored toast style notifications in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@w2wds/vue

Library of components for the Graphite Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10d ago
vue

@growthbunker/vuedarkmode

👩‍🎨👨‍🎨 A minimalist dark design system for Vue.js. Based components designed for the insomniacs who enjoy dark interfaces as much as we do.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
784
Last Commit
6mos ago
neo

@aotearoan/neon

Neon is a modern VueJS design library built with Typescript and SASS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
10mos ago
wds

@world-vision-canada/wvc-design-system

WVC Vue Design system is a fork of Vue Design System, an open-source tool for building Design Systems with Vue.js

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
pbv

project-booster-vue

**project-booster-vue** is the [vue.js](https://vuejs.org) implementation of the Project Booster design system.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
v3

@mozaic-ds/vue-3

Vue.js implementation of Mozaic Design System

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit

planetar

A Vue framework for creating a design system styleguide with interactive component explorer 🪐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue

@mozaic-ds/vue

Vue.js implementation of Mozaic Design System

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
bds

@britecore/bc-design-system

A Component Library for Vue.js.

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
onn

onno

Responsive style props for building themed design systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
317
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@square/orbit

Square eCommerce's (formerly Weebly) Vue.js UI component library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
1yr ago
bds

birds-design-system

An open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
mds

@maticnetwork/matic-design-system

[![Netlify Status](https://api.netlify.com/api/v1/badges/cbed49d4-ef6a-48ed-a2b8-d0810b1a71e5/deploy-status)](https://matic-design-system.netlify.app)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit

vue-styled-system

Design system utilities wrapper for Vue components, based on styled-system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vat

vue-argon-theme

An easier way to install the Vue Argon Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago