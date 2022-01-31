Categories
10 Best Vue Design System Libraries
@chakra-ui/vue
⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@qvant/qui
A Vue.js design-system for Web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@baloise/design-system-components-vue
The Baloise Design System consists of reusable components and a clearly defined visual style, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
owncloud-design-system
🎨 A pattern library for ownCloud for Vue.js
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
664
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vtmn/vue
Decathlon Design System libraries for web applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sysvale/cuida
A design system built by Sysvale, using storybook and Vue components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@spaceone/design-system
SpaceONE Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@carbon/vue
Vue implementation of the Carbon Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
447
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@geoblink/design-system
Collection of Vue components and Design Tokens used across Geoblink
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
numl
Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue
vuetning
Salesforce Lightning Design System framework for Vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
283
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@icij/murmur
ICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uinix-ui
A minimal framework-agnostic UI system to build UI systems. Your system, your rules 🤘.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@globalbrain/sefirot
Vue Components for Global Brain Design System.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bre
breadstick
🥖A simple and flexible stacking, positioning & dismissal API for authored toast style notifications in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@w2wds/vue
Library of components for the Graphite Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
@growthbunker/vuedarkmode
👩🎨👨🎨 A minimalist dark design system for Vue.js. Based components designed for the insomniacs who enjoy dark interfaces as much as we do.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
784
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
neo
@aotearoan/neon
Neon is a modern VueJS design library built with Typescript and SASS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wds
@world-vision-canada/wvc-design-system
WVC Vue Design system is a fork of Vue Design System, an open-source tool for building Design Systems with Vue.js
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pbv
project-booster-vue
**project-booster-vue** is the [vue.js](https://vuejs.org) implementation of the Project Booster design system.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v3
@mozaic-ds/vue-3
Vue.js implementation of Mozaic Design System
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
planetar
A Vue framework for creating a design system styleguide with interactive component explorer 🪐
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
@mozaic-ds/vue
Vue.js implementation of Mozaic Design System
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bds
@britecore/bc-design-system
A Component Library for Vue.js.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
onn
onno
Responsive style props for building themed design systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
317
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@square/orbit
Square eCommerce's (formerly Weebly) Vue.js UI component library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bds
birds-design-system
An open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mds
@maticnetwork/matic-design-system
[![Netlify Status](https://api.netlify.com/api/v1/badges/cbed49d4-ef6a-48ed-a2b8-d0810b1a71e5/deploy-status)](https://matic-design-system.netlify.app)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-styled-system
Design system utilities wrapper for Vue components, based on styled-system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vat
vue-argon-theme
An easier way to install the Vue Argon Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
