10 Best Vue Decorators Libraries

vpd

vue-property-decorator

Vue.js and Property Decorator

5.2K
495K
4mos ago
5.0/ 5
3
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vmd

vuex-module-decorators

TypeScript/ES7 Decorators to create Vuex modules declaratively

1.7K
99.1K
3mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
vue-class-component

ES / TypeScript decorator for class-style Vue components.

5.7K
523K
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
6
ip

inversify-props

Wrapper of Inversify to inject your dependencies in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.

68
2.6K
8mos ago
vmd

vue-mixin-decorator

Typescript decorator for Vue mixins

58
3.6K
10mos ago
svr

storybook-vue-router

A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories

253
26.9K
2yrs ago

@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-vue

Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.

56
13
4mos ago
vcm

vuex-class-modules

Typescript class decorators for vuex modules

188
3.2K
1yr ago
vdd

vue-debounce-decorator

Debounce methods in vue class components

22
4.3K
2yrs ago
vpd

vuelidate-property-decorators

A thin wrapper of vuelidate library to simplify its usage with vue-class-component or vue-property-decorator.

26
4K
2yrs ago
vd

vue-decorator

Custom decorators to vue-class-component that fits Vue 3

31
239
6mos ago
vad

vue-apollo-decorator

Use decorator to create Vue Apollo smart queries.

12
1.5K
2yrs ago
vac

vue-async-computed-decorator

A vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed

14
1.1K
1yr ago
vph

vue-plugin-helper-decorator

A bundle of decorator for using vue plugin

4
567
2yrs ago
vcd

vue-class-decorator

Vue.js and Property Decorator

0
395
3yrs ago
vmd

vuex-module-decorator

Programming vuex module as viewmodle

0
344
4yrs ago

vue-storage-decorator

Give a Persist decorator to persist vue object properties to some storage

0
46
10mos ago
vhd

vue-helper-decorator

vue-helper-decorator for gabia Inc.

0
1
1yr ago
vmd

@sophosoft/vue-meta-decorator

Meta info decorator for Vue component classes

241
vad

vue-apollo-decorators

Use decorators to create Vue Apollo smart queries

3
241
2yrs ago
vc

vue-class

Decorator for building Vue2 & TypeScript2 Component.

7
189
4yrs ago
vt

vue-typescript

Typescript decorators to make vue feel more typescripty

362
116
5yrs ago
vid

vue-inversify-decorator

PoC of combining vue-class-component and Inversify together

25
75
4yrs ago
vcd

vue-class-decorators

class decorators for Vue Component

52
vue

@fluendo/vue

Fluendo utils vue + typescript

51
vue-stored-prop-decorator

Add @Stored property annotation for vuex in Typscript mode. Replace property by setter and getter on store.

1
2
10mos ago
vd

@xxxxst/vue-decorator

typescript decorator for vue3 or high

0
2
10mos ago
avd

aui-vue-decorator

Typescript Decorator For Vue In Agree Selfservice

2
24
4yrs ago
vcd

vuex-class-decorator

Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component

1
17
3yrs ago
vcs

vue-component-static-loader

A loader for Webpack that statically parses Vue class components with specified decorator and transforms them into SFC without *.vue files.

2
15
3yrs ago

@vueent/reactive

VueenT is a library which may help to create a scalable Vue application.

2
0
6mos ago
vc

vue-corator

this is vue decorator utils

32
6
2yrs ago
vcd

vue-class-decorator-validation

Library to validate input with @Validate decorator

0
5
2yrs ago
vls

vue-local-storage-decorator

local storage decorator and helper function in Vue

19
4
3yrs ago
vpd

vue-property-decorator-transpiler

Transpiles classes written in vue-property-decorator back to simple Vue component global registration.

1
3
1yr ago

vue-inout-prop-decorator

Add InOut Prop annotation for vue js

1
3
10mos ago
vct

vue-class-transformer

Vue cli transforming vanilla component syntax to Typescript class based syntax

4
2
1yr ago
vid

vue-ipc-decorator

Write ipc message with class style method is possible

1
2
1yr ago
vnd

vue-nonreactivity-decorator

Non reactivity property decorator for vue-class-component

0
1
1yr ago
vrd

vue-rxjs-decorator

create rxjs observable object with decorator

0
1
2yrs ago
vue

vueit

Decorators to make vuejs component from typescript class

2
0
5yrs ago
va

vuex-annotation

A plug-in based on vuex, which aims to make vuex cooperate with typescript to maximize its power

0
pc

@ryova/parallax_component

vue-component decorator for parallax effect

1
vd

vuetify-decorators

Vuetify decorators

0
1
2yrs ago