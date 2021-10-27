Categories
10 Best Vue Decorators Libraries
vpd
vue-property-decorator
Vue.js and Property Decorator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vmd
vuex-module-decorators
TypeScript/ES7 Decorators to create Vuex modules declaratively
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
99.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-class-component
ES / TypeScript decorator for class-style Vue components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
523K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
ip
inversify-props
Wrapper of Inversify to inject your dependencies in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vue-mixin-decorator
Typescript decorator for Vue mixins
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svr
storybook-vue-router
A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-vue
Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vuex-class-modules
Typescript class decorators for vuex modules
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdd
vue-debounce-decorator
Debounce methods in vue class components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpd
vuelidate-property-decorators
A thin wrapper of vuelidate library to simplify its usage with vue-class-component or vue-property-decorator.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-decorator
Custom decorators to vue-class-component that fits Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vad
vue-apollo-decorator
Use decorator to create Vue Apollo smart queries.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vac
vue-async-computed-decorator
A vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vph
vue-plugin-helper-decorator
A bundle of decorator for using vue plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vue-class-decorator
Vue.js and Property Decorator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vuex-module-decorator
Programming vuex module as viewmodle
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-storage-decorator
Give a Persist decorator to persist vue object properties to some storage
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhd
vue-helper-decorator
vue-helper-decorator for gabia Inc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmd
@sophosoft/vue-meta-decorator
Meta info decorator for Vue component classes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vad
vue-apollo-decorators
Use decorators to create Vue Apollo smart queries
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-class
Decorator for building Vue2 & TypeScript2 Component.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-typescript
Typescript decorators to make vue feel more typescripty
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vid
vue-inversify-decorator
PoC of combining vue-class-component and Inversify together
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vue-class-decorators
class decorators for Vue Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@fluendo/vue
Fluendo utils vue + typescript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-stored-prop-decorator
Add @Stored property annotation for vuex in Typscript mode. Replace property by setter and getter on store.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
@xxxxst/vue-decorator
typescript decorator for vue3 or high
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
avd
aui-vue-decorator
Typescript Decorator For Vue In Agree Selfservice
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vuex-class-decorator
Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcs
vue-component-static-loader
A loader for Webpack that statically parses Vue class components with specified decorator and transforms them into SFC without *.vue files.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vueent/reactive
VueenT is a library which may help to create a scalable Vue application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-corator
this is vue decorator utils
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vue-class-decorator-validation
Library to validate input with @Validate decorator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vls
vue-local-storage-decorator
local storage decorator and helper function in Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpd
vue-property-decorator-transpiler
Transpiles classes written in vue-property-decorator back to simple Vue component global registration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-inout-prop-decorator
Add InOut Prop annotation for vue js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vct
vue-class-transformer
Vue cli transforming vanilla component syntax to Typescript class based syntax
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vid
vue-ipc-decorator
Write ipc message with class style method is possible
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnd
vue-nonreactivity-decorator
Non reactivity property decorator for vue-class-component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrd
vue-rxjs-decorator
create rxjs observable object with decorator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vueit
Decorators to make vuejs component from typescript class
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vuex-annotation
A plug-in based on vuex, which aims to make vuex cooperate with typescript to maximize its power
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
@ryova/parallax_component
vue-component decorator for parallax effect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vuetify-decorators
Vuetify decorators
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
