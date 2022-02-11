Categories
10 Best Vue Debugging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@vue/devtools
⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
vl
vuejs-logger
Provides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vue-devtools
An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-ray
Debug your Vue 2 & 3 code with Ray to fix problems faster
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-debugger
Vue.js console debugger component and utility. Onscreen realtime logger.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-json-preview
Debug your json data in ease. Vue 2 single file component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vll
vue-lifecycle-log
Vue plugin to log the components' licefycles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dreipol/vue-log
A logging helper for vuejs in multiple environments
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vuetron
A tool for testing and debugging your Vue + Vuex applications. 是一個可以幫助您 Vue.js 的項目測試及偵錯的工具, 也同時支持 Vuex及 Vue-Router.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dump
A Vue.js component that dumps data for debugging
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pursue
Vue.js Plugin to examine the dependencies that reactive data has. Intended to be used during development to aid optimization and an understanding of the reactive flow of data.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-source
Identifies Vue components in DevTools Elements panel via HTML comments
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clicky
Handy debugging function for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-dist-live
A live server to debug Vue distribution files
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-debug
A Vue.js plugin for debug helpers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lvw
laravel-vue-whoops
A visualiser based on the Whoops error handler in Laravel for easy debugging of error exceptions and dumps for ajax calls using a VUE Component.
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpl
vue-pretty-logger
The console is more cool to use, easier to debug, and more fun log output. Enjoy the vue-pretty-logger in the vue project.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tvd
typographist-vue-devtools
Typographist vue devtools is part of the [Typographist](https://github.com/typography-gang/typographist) ecosystem. It is necessary to develop and debug web apps on vue with the help of vertical rhythm.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-debug-log
A Vue component to facilitate debugging large data objects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
