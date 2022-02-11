openbase logo
10 Best Vue Debugging Libraries

@vue/devtools

⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
vl

vuejs-logger

Provides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd

vue-devtools

An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-ray

Debug your Vue 2 & 3 code with Ray to fix problems faster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3d ago
vd

vue-debugger

Vue.js console debugger component and utility. Onscreen realtime logger.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
vjp

vue-json-preview

Debug your json data in ease. Vue 2 single file component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
vll

vue-lifecycle-log

Vue plugin to log the components' licefycles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
9mos ago

@dreipol/vue-log

A logging helper for vuejs in multiple environments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vuetron

A tool for testing and debugging your Vue + Vuex applications. 是一個可以幫助您 Vue.js 的項目測試及偵錯的工具, 也同時支持 Vuex及 Vue-Router.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-dump

A Vue.js component that dumps data for debugging

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vp

vue-pursue

Vue.js Plugin to examine the dependencies that reactive data has. Intended to be used during development to aid optimization and an understanding of the reactive flow of data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vs

vue-source

Identifies Vue components in DevTools Elements panel via HTML comments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue-clicky

Handy debugging function for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vdl

vue-dist-live

A live server to debug Vue distribution files

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vd

vue-debug

A Vue.js plugin for debug helpers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lvw

laravel-vue-whoops

A visualiser based on the Whoops error handler in Laravel for easy debugging of error exceptions and dumps for ajax calls using a VUE Component.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpl

vue-pretty-logger

The console is more cool to use, easier to debug, and more fun log output. Enjoy the vue-pretty-logger in the vue project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tvd

typographist-vue-devtools

Typographist vue devtools is part of the [Typographist](https://github.com/typography-gang/typographist) ecosystem. It is necessary to develop and debug web apps on vue with the help of vertical rhythm.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
vdl

vue-debug-log

A Vue component to facilitate debugging large data objects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago