10 Best Vue Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vc
v-calendar
An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vfc
vue-flatpickr-component
Vue.js component for Flatpickr datetime picker 📆
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vuejs-datepicker
A simple Vue.js datepicker component. Supports disabling of dates, inline mode, translations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
vue3-date-time-picker
Datepicker component for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue2-datepicker
A datepicker / datetimepicker component for Vue2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vhd
vue-hotel-datepicker
Vue date range picker component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-datetime
Mobile friendly datetime picker for Vue. Supports date and datetime modes, i18n and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdp
vue-date-pick
Lightweight and mobile friendly date time picker based on Vue. Vue date pick emphasizes performance, elegant and usable UI on all screen sizes and simplicity of configuration. Has no dependencies on css frameworks or date libraries. Weighs less then 5KB.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-datepicker
[Deprecated] calendar and datepicker component with material design for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
703
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-rangedate-picker
Range date picker with simple usage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-datepicker-local
A Beautiful Datepicker Component For Vue2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
836
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue2-slot-calendar
vue 2.x calendar component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-date
A datepicker component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-a11y-calendar
Accessible, internationalized Vue calendar
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-ctk-date-time-picker-fix
VueJS component to select dates & time, including a range mode
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
794
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
