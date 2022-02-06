openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Date Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vc

v-calendar

An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc

vue-flatpickr-component

Vue.js component for Flatpickr datetime picker 📆

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd

vuejs-datepicker

A simple Vue.js datepicker component. Supports disabling of dates, inline mode, translations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

vue3-date-time-picker

Datepicker component for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
vd

vue2-datepicker

A datepicker / datetimepicker component for Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vhd

vue-hotel-datepicker

Vue date range picker component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vd

vue-datetime

Mobile friendly datetime picker for Vue. Supports date and datetime modes, i18n and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vdp

vue-date-pick

Lightweight and mobile friendly date time picker based on Vue. Vue date pick emphasizes performance, elegant and usable UI on all screen sizes and simplicity of configuration. Has no dependencies on css frameworks or date libraries. Weighs less then 5KB.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-datepicker

[Deprecated] calendar and datepicker component with material design for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
703
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-rangedate-picker

Range date picker with simple usage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vdl

vue-datepicker-local

A Beautiful Datepicker Component For Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
836
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsc

vue2-slot-calendar

vue 2.x calendar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vd

vue-date

A datepicker component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-a11y-calendar

Accessible, internationalized Vue calendar

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-ctk-date-time-picker-fix

VueJS component to select dates & time, including a range mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
794
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago