6 Best Vue Data Visualization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
vav
vue-audio-visual
VueJS audio visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vdn
vue-d3-network
Vue component to graph networks using d3-force
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
vfg
vue-funnel-graph-js
Vue.js component drawing SVG Funnel Graphs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-d3
a vue.js plugin for D3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
