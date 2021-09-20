openbase logo
6 Best Vue Data Visualization Libraries

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vue-audio-visual

VueJS audio visualization components

GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vue-d3-network

Vue component to graph networks using d3-force

GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-echarts-v3

Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)

GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
vue-funnel-graph-js

Vue.js component drawing SVG Funnel Graphs

GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-d3

a vue.js plugin for D3

GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
6yrs ago