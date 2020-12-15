Categories
Best Vue CSV Builder Libraries
vjc
vue-json-csv
VueJS component to export Json Data into CSV file and download the resulting file.
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjt
vue-json-to-csv
A Vue.js 2 component for transform and download a json in csv format
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
