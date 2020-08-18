Categories
10 Best Vue CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue-jss
jss support for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
vd
@stitches/vue-directive
CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. A simple port for Vue of styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-jss-plugin
JSS plugin implementation for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-compile
Compile the blocks in Vue single-file components to use JS/CSS instead of Babel/Sass/Stylus.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ve
@egoist/vue-emotion
Seamlessly use emotion (CSS-in-JS) with Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
554
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sm
superior-mq
CSS-in-JS media query functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
289
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fv
fela-vue
Fela mixin for Vue designed for flexibility yet team-oriented.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtk
vue-tsx-keyframes
Cheap Library - CSS in JS for vue-tsx-support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-styled-is
Flag utility for styled-components in vue
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
