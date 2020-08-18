openbase logo
10 Best Vue CSS-in-JS Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vue-jss

jss support for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
vd

@stitches/vue-directive

CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-styled-components

Visual primitives for the component age. A simple port for Vue of styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vjp

vue-jss-plugin

JSS plugin implementation for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
8mos ago
vc

vue-compile

Compile the blocks in Vue single-file components to use JS/CSS instead of Babel/Sass/Stylus.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2mos ago
ve

@egoist/vue-emotion

Seamlessly use emotion (CSS-in-JS) with Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
554
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sm

superior-mq

CSS-in-JS media query functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
289
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fv

fela-vue

Fela mixin for Vue designed for flexibility yet team-oriented.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
vtk

vue-tsx-keyframes

Cheap Library - CSS in JS for vue-tsx-support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-styled-is

Flag utility for styled-components in vue

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago