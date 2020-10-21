Categories
vcl
vue-cookie-law
🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cun
cookie-universal-nuxt
Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-js-cookie
A Vue plugin for managing cookies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@nuxtjs/google-analytics
Google Analytics Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coo
@dunks1980/cookiemunch
A simple, customizable, minimal setup cookie plugin that allows your users to select which cookies to accept or decline.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcn
vue-cookie-next
A vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cookies
A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-warehouse
A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-cookie-consent-modal
A Vue module that provides support for multiple cookies to adhere to the EU Cookie Law.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cookie
A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-cookies-reactive
A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vct
vue-cookies-ts
A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vca
vue-cookie-accept-decline
👋 Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection and on creation. Good for GDPR requirements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcc
v-cookie-consent
Simple cookie consent banner
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-reactive-cookie
A Vue.js reactive cookie plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuc
vue-universal-cookies
Cookies plugin for Browser, Express, http on Vue.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-cli-plugin-cookie
🍪 Vue CLI 3/4 Plugin for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuc
vue-universal-cookie
Vue-plugin for working with cookies. ESM only, suppored SSR and Express
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nuc
nuxt-universal-cookies
Cookies plugin for Nuxt.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcn
vue-cookie-notification
An easy to use vue.js component for displaying cookie notifications.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vci
vue-cookie-info
A basic information container about the usage of cookies on the website
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package