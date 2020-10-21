openbase logo
10 Best Vue Cookies Libraries

vcl

vue-cookie-law

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cun

cookie-universal-nuxt

Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
6mos ago

vue-js-cookie

A Vue plugin for managing cookies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@nuxtjs/google-analytics

Google Analytics Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
coo

@dunks1980/cookiemunch

A simple, customizable, minimal setup cookie plugin that allows your users to select which cookies to accept or decline.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
vcn

vue-cookie-next

A vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
vc

vue-cookies

A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-warehouse

A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
vcc

vue-cookie-consent-modal

A Vue module that provides support for multiple cookies to adhere to the EU Cookie Law.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
10mos ago
vc

vue-cookie

A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vcr

vue-cookies-reactive

A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
5mos ago
vct

vue-cookies-ts

A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vca

vue-cookie-accept-decline

👋 Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection and on creation. Good for GDPR requirements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcc

v-cookie-consent

Simple cookie consent banner

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago

vue-reactive-cookie

A Vue.js reactive cookie plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
1yr ago
vuc

vue-universal-cookies

Cookies plugin for Browser, Express, http on Vue.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-cookie

🍪 Vue CLI 3/4 Plugin for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1yr ago
vuc

vue-universal-cookie

Vue-plugin for working with cookies. ESM only, suppored SSR and Express

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1yr ago
nuc

nuxt-universal-cookies

Cookies plugin for Nuxt.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcn

vue-cookie-notification

An easy to use vue.js component for displaying cookie notifications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vci

vue-cookie-info

A basic information container about the usage of cookies on the website

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit