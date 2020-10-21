openbase logo
9 Best Vue Cookie Consent Libraries

vcl

vue-cookie-law

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vca

vue-cookie-accept-decline

👋 Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection and on creation. Good for GDPR requirements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcc

vue-cookieconsent-component

Vue Cookieconsent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vcc

v-cookie-consent

Simple cookie consent banner

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
vbc

vue-bootstrap-cookie-law

🍪 👮 EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vcl

vue-cookie-law-with-type

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vcn

vue-cookie-notification

An easy to use vue.js component for displaying cookie notifications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcc

vue-cookie-consent

![](https://image.flaticon.com/icons/svg/541/541732.svg =60x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vcf

vue-cookie-first

A simple Component for using Cookiefirst Custom Banner.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit