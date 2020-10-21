Categories
9 Best Vue Cookie Consent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vcl
vue-cookie-law
🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vca
vue-cookie-accept-decline
👋 Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection and on creation. Good for GDPR requirements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-cookieconsent-component
Vue Cookieconsent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
v-cookie-consent
Simple cookie consent banner
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbc
vue-bootstrap-cookie-law
🍪 👮 EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcl
vue-cookie-law-with-type
🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcn
vue-cookie-notification
An easy to use vue.js component for displaying cookie notifications.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-cookie-consent
![](https://image.flaticon.com/icons/svg/541/541732.svg =60x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcf
vue-cookie-first
A simple Component for using Cookiefirst Custom Banner.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
