7 Best Vue Container Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue-golden-layout
Golden layout integration in vue
ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 163
163
Weekly Downloads 242
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
Not Found
GitHub Stars 220
220
Weekly Downloads 897
897
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vls
vue-layout-system
A pack of Vue components that solve daily layout problems
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 24
24
Weekly Downloads 55
55
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-container
A simple IoC container for VueJS 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 73
73
Weekly Downloads 45
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-balloon
A zoomable fixed balloon container. Useful for adding tutorial videos or other page specific content.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 82
82
Weekly Downloads 29
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-mobile-container
A Vue.js mobile container
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 36
36
Weekly Downloads 8
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eks-container
A series of Vue components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 39
39
Weekly Downloads 1
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
