7 Best Vue Container Libraries

vue-golden-layout

Golden layout integration in vue

163
242
10mos ago
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

220
897
6d ago
vls

vue-layout-system

A pack of Vue components that solve daily layout problems

24
55
23d ago
vc

vue-container

A simple IoC container for VueJS 2

73
45
4yrs ago
vb

vue-balloon

A zoomable fixed balloon container. Useful for adding tutorial videos or other page specific content.

82
29
4yrs ago
vmc

vue-mobile-container

A Vue.js mobile container

36
8
3yrs ago

eks-container

A series of Vue components.

39
1
4yrs ago