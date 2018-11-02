Categories
10 Best Vue Clipboard Libraries
icl
iclipboard
Manipulate clipboard anywhere 😀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-clipboard2
A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-clipboard
Vue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
33.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboard3
Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
@soerenmartius/vue3-clipboard
📋 clipboard.js bindings for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue3-clipboard
A simple vuejs 3 binding for clipboard.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@enso-ui/clipboard
simple vue clipboard copy
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboards
📋 Vue2.0 directive to copy or cut text to clipboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
nuxt-clipboard2
Nuxt module for vue-clipboard2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@codeeshop/vue-clipboard
Copy the text data in clipboard from element selection or pass the text data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-copy-to-clipboard
Copy to clipboard Vue component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-copy
Vue directive to copy to clipboard. (1kB)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboard
vue-clipboard clipboard directly for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-clipboard3
About A simple vue3 binding to clipboard.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
weex-vue-clipboard
Apache Weex (Incubating)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue2-clipboard
A simple vue 2 clipboard directive and $clipboard method
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meforma/vue-copy-to-clipboard
A simple vue 3 plugin to copy text to clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrc
vue-reactive-clipboard
A minisize vue2/3 reactive clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vci
vuetify-clipboard-input
Vuetify text field and text area with 'copy to clipboard' icons
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-clipboard-plus
A Vuejs2 and Vuejs3 binding for clipboard.js, based on vue-clipboard2. That's awsome✨
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-clipboard-pack
A Vue.js directive to Copy or Cut
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlc
vue-lite-clipboard
copy text to clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuc
v-use-clipboard
Clipboard utility for Vue 2 and 3.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
clo
clopy
Clipboard Copy Vue component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
