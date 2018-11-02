openbase logo
10 Best Vue Clipboard Libraries

icl

iclipboard

Manipulate clipboard anywhere 😀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc

vue-clipboard2

A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vc

v-clipboard

Vue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
33.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vc

vue-clipboard3

Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vc

@soerenmartius/vue3-clipboard

📋 clipboard.js bindings for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
vc

vue3-clipboard

A simple vuejs 3 binding for clipboard.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@enso-ui/clipboard

simple vue clipboard copy

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
vc

vue-clipboards

📋 Vue2.0 directive to copy or cut text to clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

nuxt-clipboard2

Nuxt module for vue-clipboard2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vc

@codeeshop/vue-clipboard

Copy the text data in clipboard from element selection or pass the text data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-copy-to-clipboard

Copy to clipboard Vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vc

v-copy

Vue directive to copy to clipboard. (1kB)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue-clipboard

vue-clipboard clipboard directly for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vc

v-clipboard3

About A simple vue3 binding to clipboard.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago

weex-vue-clipboard

Apache Weex (Incubating)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
vc

vue2-clipboard

A simple vue 2 clipboard directive and $clipboard method

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@meforma/vue-copy-to-clipboard

A simple vue 3 plugin to copy text to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
vrc

vue-reactive-clipboard

A minisize vue2/3 reactive clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
vci

vuetify-clipboard-input

Vuetify text field and text area with 'copy to clipboard' icons

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcp

vue-clipboard-plus

A Vuejs2 and Vuejs3 binding for clipboard.js, based on vue-clipboard2. That's awsome✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcp

vue-clipboard-pack

A Vue.js directive to Copy or Cut

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vlc

vue-lite-clipboard

copy text to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vuc

v-use-clipboard

Clipboard utility for Vue 2 and 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
clo

clopy

Clipboard Copy Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago