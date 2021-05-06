openbase logo
Best Vue Client HTML Rendering Libraries

vqe

vue-quick-edit

In-place editing with native HTML inputs in Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
9mos ago
vh

vue-html

An alternative to Vue template and Vue JSX

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago