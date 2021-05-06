Categories
Best Vue Client HTML Rendering Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vqe
vue-quick-edit
In-place editing with native HTML inputs in Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue-html
An alternative to Vue template and Vue JSX
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
