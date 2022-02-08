openbase logo
10 Best Vue Checkbox Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@rei/cdr-checkbox

Welcome to the REI Digital Design System presentation framework. A home for modular components based on our evolving design patterns.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
17d ago
pcv

pretty-checkbox-vue

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcr

vue-checkbox-radio

Checkbox and radio component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
706
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vmc

vue-material-checkbox

Lightweight material design checkbox component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vec

vue-enhanced-check

enhanced-check component for vue 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
vlc

vue-loading-checkbox

A Vue.js UI component for Loading Checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit

vue-radio-checkbox

A set of custom radio and checkbox components for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pc

pzvue-checkbox

vue ui 框架

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

eks-checkbox

A series of Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

el-checkbox

[DEPRECATED] Checkbox component for element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago