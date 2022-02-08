Categories
10 Best Vue Checkbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rei/cdr-checkbox
Welcome to the REI Digital Design System presentation framework. A home for modular components based on our evolving design patterns.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcv
pretty-checkbox-vue
Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-checkbox-radio
Checkbox and radio component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
706
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-material-checkbox
Lightweight material design checkbox component for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vec
vue-enhanced-check
enhanced-check component for vue 2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vlc
vue-loading-checkbox
A Vue.js UI component for Loading Checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-radio-checkbox
A set of custom radio and checkbox components for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pzvue-checkbox
vue ui 框架
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eks-checkbox
A series of Vue components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
el-checkbox
[DEPRECATED] Checkbox component for element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
