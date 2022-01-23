openbase logo
9 Best Vue Chat Libraries

vac

vue-advanced-chat

A beautiful chat rooms component made with Vue.js - compatible with Vue 2, Vue 3, React & Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
vbc

vue-beautiful-chat

A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Buggy
vfc

vue-fb-customer-chat

Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
vsc

vue-social-chat

Vue.js component for your visitors and customers to send messages directly to you through social chats or customized form.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-chat-widget

A lean Vue.js chat ui that is backend agnostic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3mos ago
vsc

vue-steam-chat

🎮 Vue.js component to integrate steam like chat inside an application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vbc

vue-bubble-chat

🚀 Awesome vue chat component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vbc

vue-beautiful-chat-fork-qcw

A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbc

vue-beautiful-chat-stepan

A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago