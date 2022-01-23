Categories
9 Best Vue Chat Libraries
vac
vue-advanced-chat
A beautiful chat rooms component made with Vue.js - compatible with Vue 2, Vue 3, React & Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
vbc
vue-beautiful-chat
A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
vfc
vue-fb-customer-chat
Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-social-chat
Vue.js component for your visitors and customers to send messages directly to you through social chats or customized form.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-chat-widget
A lean Vue.js chat ui that is backend agnostic
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-steam-chat
🎮 Vue.js component to integrate steam like chat inside an application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbc
vue-bubble-chat
🚀 Awesome vue chat component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbc
vue-beautiful-chat-fork-qcw
A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbc
vue-beautiful-chat-stepan
A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
