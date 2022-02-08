openbase logo
10 Best Vue Chart Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vue-chartjs

📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
vue-echarts

Apache ECharts component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
vue-chartkick

Create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@carbon/charts-vue

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
873
Last Commit
10d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-charts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-apexcharts

Vue.js wrapper for ApexCharts

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
99.7K
Last Commit

vue-graph

⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue-highcharts

📊 Highcharts component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago

hchs-vue-charts

Base on Vue2.0 wrapper for ChartJs. (Deprecated)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
366
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1Poor Documentation
vue-echarts-v3

Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
vue-morris

VueJS component wrapping Morris.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
841
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue3-charts

<p align="center"> <br> <a href="#"> <img src="https://github.com/ghalex/vue3-charts/raw/main/public/images/logo.png" width="100"/> </a> </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
736
Last Commit
vue-tree-chart

A vue2 component to display tree chart

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
1yr ago