10 Best Vue Chart Libraries
vc
vue-chartjs
📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js
4.6K
195K
6d ago
5.0
2
vue-echarts
Apache ECharts component for Vue.js.
6.8K
29.1K
21d ago
4.0
1
1
Great Documentation
vc
vue-chartkick
Create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue
716
7.5K
12d ago
5.0
1
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
63
16.5K
5mos ago
5.0
3
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts-vue
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
457
873
10d ago
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-charts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
220
1.3K
6d ago
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
220
982
6d ago
va
vue-apexcharts
Vue.js wrapper for ApexCharts
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
vue-graph
⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
115
1K
9mos ago
vh
vue-highcharts
📊 Highcharts component for Vue
408
28.1K
1yr ago
hchs-vue-charts
Base on Vue2.0 wrapper for ChartJs. (Deprecated)
366
1.5K
2yrs ago
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
894
1.4K
1yr ago
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
vm
vue-morris
VueJS component wrapping Morris.js
225
841
2yrs ago
vc
vue3-charts
<p align="center"> <br> <a href="#"> <img src="https://github.com/ghalex/vue3-charts/raw/main/public/images/logo.png" width="100"/> </a> </p>
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
vtc
vue-tree-chart
A vue2 component to display tree chart
414
172
1yr ago
