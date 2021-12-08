Categories
10 Best Vue Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
va
vue-agile
🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
flickity
🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vas
vue-awesome-swiper
🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue
vueperslides
A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue & Vue 3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-carousel
A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
vc3
vue-carousel-3d
Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-slick-carousel
🚥Vue Slick Carousel with True SSR Written for ⚡Faster Luxstay
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgj
vue-glide-js
A slider and carousel as vue component on top of the Glide.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hoo
hooper
A customizable accessible carousel slider optimized for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-slick
Vue component for Slick-carousel (http://kenwheeler.github.io/slick)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
585
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
vf
vue-flux
Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ves
vue-easy-slider
Slider Component of Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfj
vue-fullpage.js
Vue wrapper for fullpage.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
c-swipe
😃 A siwpe (touch slider) component for Vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-swipe
A touch slider for vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
932
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
v-gallery
A Vue2 plugin make browsing images in gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsw
vswipe
Brad Birdsall's Swipe.js as a Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
