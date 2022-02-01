Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Vue Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vr
vue-recaptcha
Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-recaptcha-v3
A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vir
vue-invisible-recaptcha
A simple component to implement Invisible Recaptcha with no hassle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
658
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpi
vue-programmatic-invisible-google-recaptcha
🔒A simple invisible Google reCAPTCHA component focused solely on programmatic invocation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-grecaptcha
Google reCAPTCHA for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible
vue.js 2 component for google recaptcha invisible
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-nocaptcha
Aliyun No-Captcha on Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package