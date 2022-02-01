openbase logo
7 Best Vue Captcha Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vr

vue-recaptcha

Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

vue-recaptcha-v3

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
vir

vue-invisible-recaptcha

A simple component to implement Invisible Recaptcha with no hassle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
658
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpi

vue-programmatic-invisible-google-recaptcha

🔒A simple invisible Google reCAPTCHA component focused solely on programmatic invocation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vg

vue-grecaptcha

Google reCAPTCHA for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible

vue.js 2 component for google recaptcha invisible

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

vue-nocaptcha

Aliyun No-Captcha on Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago