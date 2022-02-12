openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Canvas Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

vue-konva

Vue & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-graph

⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

vue-html2canvas

Vue mixin for Html2Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vfw

vue-fabric-wrapper

Vue Fabric.js Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ct

canvas-txt

The better way to render text on HTML5 Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vp

vue-paintable

With this vue component you can add a paintable canvas through every page you like.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
25d ago
vcn

vue-canvas-nest

💫 A Vue.js background component for canvas-nest.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vce

vue-canvas-effect

🎉 vue canvas动效库

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vgc

vue-grid-canvas

A vue component, it can generate a similar excel form for you

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue-chalkboard

A native Vue.js component that provides a simple canvas chalkboard.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit