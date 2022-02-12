Categories
10 Best Vue Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue-konva
Vue & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-graph
⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-html2canvas
Vue mixin for Html2Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfw
vue-fabric-wrapper
Vue Fabric.js Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ct
canvas-txt
The better way to render text on HTML5 Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-paintable
With this vue component you can add a paintable canvas through every page you like.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcn
vue-canvas-nest
💫 A Vue.js background component for canvas-nest.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vce
vue-canvas-effect
🎉 vue canvas动效库
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgc
vue-grid-canvas
A vue component, it can generate a similar excel form for you
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-chalkboard
A native Vue.js component that provides a simple canvas chalkboard.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
