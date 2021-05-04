Categories
10 Best Vue Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mul
multicorder
Record video or snapshots from device cameras or desktop. Upload and download of video or snapshots is supported.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vwc
vue-web-cam
Webcam component for VueJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vcg
vue-camera-gestures
Let users control your Vue app using AI and their camera in just 1 line of HTML!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmr
vue-media-recorder
vue-media-recorder makes it easy to capture media (Microphone, Camera, Video) in your Vue.js apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evc
easy-vue-camera
The easiest way possible to have a camera view that supports mobile and looks close the native camera apps on mobile phones
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcv
vue-cam-vision
Webcam component for VueJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-capture
A Vuejs library to record and save audio, video or pictures from your camera or mic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vw
vue-webcam
A Vue component for capturing image from webcam.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vwn
vue-webcam-new
Vue-WebCam-New, A Vue component for capturing image from webcam
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-stream-mask
You can see it working live here [vue-stream-mask demo](https://sagoncalves.github.io/vue-stream-mask/ "vue-stream-mask demo")
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-motion-cam
Vue RestBundle for motion capture.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cam
Intented to be a simple camera component for VueJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@mrjeffapp/vuejs-camera
A component that allow to record a video o take pictures in your website with the HTML5 API.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tim
timeshotbox
Player for motion detection shots of your security camera backup on DropBox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
