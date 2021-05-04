openbase logo
10 Best Vue Camera Libraries

mul

multicorder

Record video or snapshots from device cameras or desktop. Upload and download of video or snapshots is supported.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vwc

vue-web-cam

Webcam component for VueJs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vcg

vue-camera-gestures

Let users control your Vue app using AI and their camera in just 1 line of HTML!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
vmr

vue-media-recorder

vue-media-recorder makes it easy to capture media (Microphone, Camera, Video) in your Vue.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
2yrs ago
evc

easy-vue-camera

The easiest way possible to have a camera view that supports mobile and looks close the native camera apps on mobile phones

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcv

vue-cam-vision

Webcam component for VueJs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vc

vue-capture

A Vuejs library to record and save audio, video or pictures from your camera or mic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
vw

vue-webcam

A Vue component for capturing image from webcam.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vwn

vue-webcam-new

Vue-WebCam-New, A Vue component for capturing image from webcam

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsm

vue-stream-mask

You can see it working live here [vue-stream-mask demo](https://sagoncalves.github.io/vue-stream-mask/ "vue-stream-mask demo")

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit

vue-motion-cam

Vue RestBundle for motion capture.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vc

vue-cam

Intented to be a simple camera component for VueJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
vc

@mrjeffapp/vuejs-camera

A component that allow to record a video o take pictures in your website with the HTML5 API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
tim

timeshotbox

Player for motion detection shots of your security camera backup on DropBox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago