openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Calendar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vc

v-calendar

An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc

vue-functional-calendar

Vue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@fullcalendar/vue

An official Vue component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc

vue-cal

A Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
gst

gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

@progress/kendo-vue-dateinputs

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-schedule

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
vsc

vue-simple-calendar

Simple Vue component to show a month-grid calendar with events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
696
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@fullcalendar/vue3

An official Vue component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vat

vue-add-to-calendar

A Vue.js component that provides "Add to Calendar" functionality, works with Vue 2.X

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit
3d ago
mc

mpvue-calendar

📅 A calendar component for vue3.0. Support gesture sliding, range selection, according to the week switch...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5mos ago

@cafebazaar/emrooz

Multilingual Persian/Gregorian Calendar for Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago
vch

vue3-calendar-heatmap

A lightweight calendar heatmap Vue 3 component built on SVG, inspired by julienr114's vue-calendar-heatmap and github's contribution calendar graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2mos ago
vdp

vue-date-pick

Lightweight and mobile friendly date time picker based on Vue. Vue date pick emphasizes performance, elegant and usable UI on all screen sizes and simplicity of configuration. Has no dependencies on css frameworks or date libraries. Weighs less then 5KB.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vsc

vue-spring-calendar

Full Calendar based on Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1d ago
vmy

vue-material-year-calendar

A full 12-Month view calendar made by vue.js.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
10mos ago

vue-full-calendar

FullCalendar Wrapper for vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
492
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vf

vue-fullcalendar

vue calendar fullCalendar. no jquery required. Schedule events management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
kdv

@progress/kendo-dateinputs-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Date Inputs wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
vrc

vue-renderless-calendar

Zero dependency Vue renderless calendar with scoped-slots API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

vue-calendarless

Zero dependency Vue renderless calendar with scoped-slots API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago

@toast-ui/vue-calendar

Toast UI Calendar for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
vdc

vue-draggable-cal

A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
547
Last Commit
vm

vue-mobcal

Vue Mobile Calendar - 基于 Vue2的移动端日历插件,仿钉钉签到日历,vue 钉钉日历, 自适应,周月切换

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
vec

vue-event-calendar

A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
4yrs ago

v-year-calendar

Vue wrapper of the year-calendar widget

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
459
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zc

zx-calendar

zx-calendar, zx-vue-calendar (Vue2.x.x and Vue3.x.x), zx-react-calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
3mos ago
vrc

vue-responsive-calendar

A responsive calendar component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcp

vue-calendar-picker

Calendar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vic

vue-ical-calendar

The Vue Responsive Calendar with ICAL support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
vci

v-cal-input

Simple, clean calendar input with single date select, or date range selection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsc

vue-sweet-calendar

A simple and sweet calendar for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
vsc

@romanran/vue-simple-calendar

A simple vue calendar component. Base for further development and styling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

@alibaba-aero/vue-calendar

Vue Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
vhc

vue-horizontal-calendar

a horizontal calendar component for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit

vue-a11y-calendar

Accessible, internationalized Vue calendar

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsc

vue2-simple-calendar

A lightweight calendar component for Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vec

vue2-event-calendar

Full calendar base on Vue2 and momentjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vmc

vue-mini-calendar

a simple and multifunctional vue datepicker calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcm

vue-calendar-mobile

A calendar component for vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vcc

vue-calendar-c

A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago