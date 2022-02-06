Categories
10 Best Vue Calendar Libraries
vc
v-calendar
An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vfc
vue-functional-calendar
Vue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@fullcalendar/vue
An official Vue component for FullCalendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-cal
A Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
@progress/kendo-vue-dateinputs
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-schedule
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-simple-calendar
Simple Vue component to show a month-grid calendar with events
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
696
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fullcalendar/vue3
An official Vue component for FullCalendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vat
vue-add-to-calendar
A Vue.js component that provides "Add to Calendar" functionality, works with Vue 2.X
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
mpvue-calendar
📅 A calendar component for vue3.0. Support gesture sliding, range selection, according to the week switch...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cafebazaar/emrooz
Multilingual Persian/Gregorian Calendar for Vue3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vch
vue3-calendar-heatmap
A lightweight calendar heatmap Vue 3 component built on SVG, inspired by julienr114's vue-calendar-heatmap and github's contribution calendar graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdp
vue-date-pick
Lightweight and mobile friendly date time picker based on Vue. Vue date pick emphasizes performance, elegant and usable UI on all screen sizes and simplicity of configuration. Has no dependencies on css frameworks or date libraries. Weighs less then 5KB.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-spring-calendar
Full Calendar based on Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmy
vue-material-year-calendar
A full 12-Month view calendar made by vue.js.
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-full-calendar
FullCalendar Wrapper for vue
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
492
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vf
vue-fullcalendar
vue calendar fullCalendar. no jquery required. Schedule events management
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kdv
@progress/kendo-dateinputs-vue-wrapper
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vrc
vue-renderless-calendar
Zero dependency Vue renderless calendar with scoped-slots API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-calendarless
Zero dependency Vue renderless calendar with scoped-slots API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@toast-ui/vue-calendar
Toast UI Calendar for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
vdc
vue-draggable-cal
A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
547
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-mobcal
Vue Mobile Calendar - 基于 Vue2的移动端日历插件,仿钉钉签到日历,vue 钉钉日历, 自适应,周月切换
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vec
vue-event-calendar
A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v-year-calendar
Vue wrapper of the year-calendar widget
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
459
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zc
zx-calendar
zx-calendar, zx-vue-calendar (Vue2.x.x and Vue3.x.x), zx-react-calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vrc
vue-responsive-calendar
A responsive calendar component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-calendar-picker
Calendar component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vic
vue-ical-calendar
The Vue Responsive Calendar with ICAL support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vci
v-cal-input
Simple, clean calendar input with single date select, or date range selection.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-sweet-calendar
A simple and sweet calendar for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
@romanran/vue-simple-calendar
A simple vue calendar component. Base for further development and styling.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@alibaba-aero/vue-calendar
Vue Calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vhc
vue-horizontal-calendar
a horizontal calendar component for Vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-a11y-calendar
Accessible, internationalized Vue calendar
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue2-simple-calendar
A lightweight calendar component for Vue2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vec
vue2-event-calendar
Full calendar base on Vue2 and momentjs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-mini-calendar
a simple and multifunctional vue datepicker calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vue-calendar-mobile
A calendar component for vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-calendar-c
A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
