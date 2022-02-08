openbase logo
10 Best Vue Button Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vgb

vue-github-button

:octocat: Unofficial github:button component for Vue.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vjt

vue-js-toggle-button

🍥 Vue.js 2 toggle / switch button - simple, pretty, customizable

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
39.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbs

vue-button-spinner

Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
812
Last Commit
9mos ago
vpb

vue-promise-btn

Vue.js plugin that handles buttons async lock state. Demo: https://stukh.github.io/vue-promise-btn/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-elder-button

Docs/Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7mos ago
vbb

vue-burger-button

🍔 vue-burger-button is a functional component, which is faster than a regular component, and is pretty small (JS min+gzip is lower than 700b and CSS min+gzip is lower than 400b).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vlb

vue-loading-button

👇 Vue button with slideout loading indicator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
284
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vs

vue-star

✨A like button with delightful star animation powered by Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
831
Weekly Downloads
282
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vcb

vue-clap-button

👍 A Medium like clap button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmb

vue-m-button

A beautiful button component for vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vb

vue-button

Button component for Vue.js v2.0.1+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago