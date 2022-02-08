Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vgb
vue-github-button
:octocat: Unofficial github:button component for Vue.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjt
vue-js-toggle-button
🍥 Vue.js 2 toggle / switch button - simple, pretty, customizable
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
39.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbs
vue-button-spinner
Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
812
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpb
vue-promise-btn
Vue.js plugin that handles buttons async lock state. Demo: https://stukh.github.io/vue-promise-btn/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-elder-button
Docs/Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbb
vue-burger-button
🍔 vue-burger-button is a functional component, which is faster than a regular component, and is pretty small (JS min+gzip is lower than 700b and CSS min+gzip is lower than 400b).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vlb
vue-loading-button
👇 Vue button with slideout loading indicator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
284
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-star
✨A like button with delightful star animation powered by Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
831
Weekly Downloads
282
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vcb
vue-clap-button
👍 A Medium like clap button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmb
vue-m-button
A beautiful button component for vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-button
Button component for Vue.js v2.0.1+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package