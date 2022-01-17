openbase logo
7 Best Vue Blur Effect Libraries

vb

v-blur

⬜️ Vue directive to blur an element dynamically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
vb

vue-blurhash

🌁 VueJS components using the blurhash algorithm (representation of a placeholder for an image)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcr

vue-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
tv

translucent-vue

A Vue binding for @byeolbit translucent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbl

vue-blur-loader

A vue component to load images with a blur animation like the site Medium

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vib

@djanoskova/vue-image-blur

An animated plugin that previews blurred version of your image until it's loaded

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vlp

vue-lazy-picture

Responsive Vue component for Medium-style lazy loading pictures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago