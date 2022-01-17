Categories
7 Best Vue Blur Effect Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vb
v-blur
⬜️ Vue directive to blur an element dynamically
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
vb
vue-blurhash
🌁 VueJS components using the blurhash algorithm (representation of a placeholder for an image)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tv
translucent-vue
A Vue binding for @byeolbit translucent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbl
vue-blur-loader
A vue component to load images with a blur animation like the site Medium
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vib
@djanoskova/vue-image-blur
An animated plugin that previews blurred version of your image until it's loaded
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlp
vue-lazy-picture
Responsive Vue component for Medium-style lazy loading pictures.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
