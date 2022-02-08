Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vue Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generator
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
@chenfengyuan/vue-barcode
Bar code component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
@xkeshi/vue-barcode
Bar code component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-barcode
Barcode generator for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package