4 Best Vue Barcode Generator Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generator

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6d ago
vb

@chenfengyuan/vue-barcode

Bar code component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
vb

@xkeshi/vue-barcode

Bar code component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
7d ago
vb

vue-barcode

Barcode generator for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant