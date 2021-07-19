openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Autocomplete Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vm

vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
va

v-autocomplete

Autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-simple-suggest

Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@voerro/vue-tagsinput

A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vss

vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vga

vue-google-autocomplete

A Vue.js autosuggest component for the Google Places API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
486
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
vt

@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-autosuggest

🔍 Vue autosuggest component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbt

vue-bootstrap-typeahead

An autocomplete/typeahead component for Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vg

vue-gridmultiselect

Simple multi-select component with items displayed in a table like UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5d ago
vac

vuejs-auto-complete

Autocomplete component for Vue js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vga

vuetify-google-autocomplete

A Vuetify ready Vue.js autosuggest component for the Google Places API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vss

vue-single-select

single select dropdown with autocomplete

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vss

vue-simple-search-dropdown

✴️ Vue.js simple autocomplete dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vs

vue-select2

A Vue.js component implementing the select control with the jQuery select2 plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vms

vue-multi-select

This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcs

vue-cool-select

Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vi

vue-instant

vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
738
Last Commit
4mos ago
vs

v-selectmenu

SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
av

autocomplete-vue

An autocomplete component written for vue 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3yrs ago

stf-vue-select

stf vue select - most flexible and customized select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
4yrs ago
via

vue-infinite-autocomplete

Vue infinite-autocomplete wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
va

vue-autocomplete

Autocomplete Components for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit

vue-multiple-select

Vue-based selsect component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vti

vue-tag-input

Customizable [Vue](https://vuejs.org) component for tag input, which support autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vdm

vue-dynamic-multiselect

A VueJS plugin that provides a searchable and reactive multiselect list component with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vgp

vue-google-places-autocomplete

Directive to autocomplete addresses with google place API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable