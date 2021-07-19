Categories
10 Best Vue Autocomplete Libraries
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
va
v-autocomplete
Autocomplete component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-simple-suggest
Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@voerro/vue-tagsinput
A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vga
vue-google-autocomplete
A Vue.js autosuggest component for the Google Places API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
486
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-autosuggest
🔍 Vue autosuggest component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vbt
vue-bootstrap-typeahead
An autocomplete/typeahead component for Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gridmultiselect
Simple multi-select component with items displayed in a table like UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vac
vuejs-auto-complete
Autocomplete component for Vue js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vga
vuetify-google-autocomplete
A Vuetify ready Vue.js autosuggest component for the Google Places API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-single-select
single select dropdown with autocomplete
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-simple-search-dropdown
✴️ Vue.js simple autocomplete dropdown component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select2
A Vue.js component implementing the select control with the jQuery select2 plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vms
vue-multi-select
This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcs
vue-cool-select
Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-instant
vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
738
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
v-selectmenu
SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
av
autocomplete-vue
An autocomplete component written for vue 2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stf-vue-select
stf vue select - most flexible and customized select
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
via
vue-infinite-autocomplete
Vue infinite-autocomplete wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-autocomplete
Autocomplete Components for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multiple-select
Vue-based selsect component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vti
vue-tag-input
Customizable [Vue](https://vuejs.org) component for tag input, which support autocomplete.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdm
vue-dynamic-multiselect
A VueJS plugin that provides a searchable and reactive multiselect list component with no dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vgp
vue-google-places-autocomplete
Directive to autocomplete addresses with google place API
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
