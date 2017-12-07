openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

na

nuxt-auth

Authentication module for Nuxt.js (W.I.P)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nba

nuxt-basic-auth-module

Provide basic auth your Nuxt.js application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vrs

vue-router-simple-auth

A simple Vue Plugin to set authorization rules before Vue Router routes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ras

react-apple-signin-auth

 Apple signin for React using the official Apple JS SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
va

@websanova/vue-auth

A simple light-weight authentication library for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
va

vue-authenticate

Simple Vue.js authentication library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vap

@d0whc3r/vue-auth-plugin

Vue auth plugin with typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
6mos ago
vj

vuejs-jwt

JWT handler for Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
780
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-auth-cognito

A Vue.js Vuex module for authentication using Amazon AWS Cognito

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsa

vue-simple-auth

Vue authorization module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago