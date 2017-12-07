Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
na
nuxt-auth
Authentication module for Nuxt.js (W.I.P)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nba
nuxt-basic-auth-module
Provide basic auth your Nuxt.js application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
vue-router-simple-auth
A simple Vue Plugin to set authorization rules before Vue Router routes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ras
react-apple-signin-auth
Apple signin for React using the official Apple JS SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
@websanova/vue-auth
A simple light-weight authentication library for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
va
vue-authenticate
Simple Vue.js authentication library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vap
@d0whc3r/vue-auth-plugin
Vue auth plugin with typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vj
vuejs-jwt
JWT handler for Vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
780
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-auth-cognito
A Vue.js Vuex module for authentication using Amazon AWS Cognito
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-simple-auth
Vue authorization module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package