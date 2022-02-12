openbase logo
10 Best Vue Audio Player Libraries

vav

vue-audio-visual

VueJS audio visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vp

vue-plyr

A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
var

vue-audio-recorder

A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
857
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@vime/vue

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1mo ago
wav

w-audioplayer-vue

An audio player by howler.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
2mos ago
var

vue-audio-recorder-and-player

A simple vuejs Audio Recorder plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
va

vue-aplayer

🍰 Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
va

vuetify-audio

A Vue audio player base on Vuetify UI framework: https://wilsonwu.github.io/dist/index.html#/vuetifyaudio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
2mos ago
vh

vue-howler

[UNMAINTAINED] A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
4yrs ago
va

vue-audio

▶️ 🎹 🎵 HTML5 <audio> tag sound player UI for Vue.js - supports single, loop, pause/stop modes etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
1yr ago
vab

vue-audio-better

😜 😜 😜 Easy to create custom audio player components for Vue. 一个有灵魂的进度条。 A progress bar with soul.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@moefe/vue-aplayer

🍰 A beautiful HTML5 music player for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vmp

vuetify-media-player

Lightweight HTML5 video and audio player component for vuetify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cp

caravan-player

A VueJS Music Player

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
vs

vue-sound

Vue Sound is an audio player built with Vue.js. Add a beautiful & accessible cross-browser HTML5 audio player to your Vue app!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
vp

@iomariani/vue-player

Vue.js HTML5 Audio/Video player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
xap

xns-audio-player-simple

xns-audio-player vue plugin with a simple ui

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
vm

vue-music

Web pages based on HTML 5 < audio > music player

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@spacebartech/audio-player

audio player vue component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsa

vue-simple-audio

A simple music player component base on Vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vps

vue-plyr-simple

A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
rvp

@retell/retell-vue-player

Retell Audio Player

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit