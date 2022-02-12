Categories
10 Best Vue Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vav
vue-audio-visual
VueJS audio visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vp
vue-plyr
A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
var
vue-audio-recorder
A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
857
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@vime/vue
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wav
w-audioplayer-vue
An audio player by howler.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
var
vue-audio-recorder-and-player
A simple vuejs Audio Recorder plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-aplayer
🍰 Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
va
vuetify-audio
A Vue audio player base on Vuetify UI framework: https://wilsonwu.github.io/dist/index.html#/vuetifyaudio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue-howler
[UNMAINTAINED] A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-audio
▶️ 🎹 🎵 HTML5 <audio> tag sound player UI for Vue.js - supports single, loop, pause/stop modes etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vab
vue-audio-better
😜 😜 😜 Easy to create custom audio player components for Vue. 一个有灵魂的进度条。 A progress bar with soul.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moefe/vue-aplayer
🍰 A beautiful HTML5 music player for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmp
vuetify-media-player
Lightweight HTML5 video and audio player component for vuetify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
caravan-player
A VueJS Music Player
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-sound
Vue Sound is an audio player built with Vue.js. Add a beautiful & accessible cross-browser HTML5 audio player to your Vue app!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
@iomariani/vue-player
Vue.js HTML5 Audio/Video player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xap
xns-audio-player-simple
xns-audio-player vue plugin with a simple ui
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-music
Web pages based on HTML 5 < audio > music player
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@spacebartech/audio-player
audio player vue component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-simple-audio
A simple music player component base on Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-plyr-simple
A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvp
@retell/retell-vue-player
Retell Audio Player
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package