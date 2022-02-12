Categories
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
vpt
vue-page-transition
A lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animate
A port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
1
Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion
🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vw
v-wave
The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
822
Last Commit
18hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-animation
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-pose
Simple animation libraries for delightful user interfaces
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@animxyz/vue
The first truly composable CSS animation library. Built for Vue, React, SCSS, and CSS, AnimXYZ will bring your website to life.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-kinesis
Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vac
v-animate-css
The easiest to implement Vue directive for Animate.css
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vna
vue-number-animation
🔢 This is a Vue number plugin. It animates the number that you pass in prop.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgw
vue-glitched-writer
Glitched Writer Component for Vue 3.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue2-transitions
Reusable component transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-lottie
Render After Effects animations on Vue based on Bodymovin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lottie-vuejs
A simple wrapper for integrating lottie-web into VueJs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vueinview
vue-plugin for in-view package
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
602
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anv
animated-number-vue
Super easy way to animate numbers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-animejs
A Vue plugin for adding Anime bindings to Vue components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vse
vue-sequential-entrance
Vuejs Plugin for creating epic sequential animation entrances
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtj
vue-typed-js
Typed.js integration for vue.js. Create a typing animation.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-animate
*UNSUPPORTED* (active fork @ https://github.com/asika32764/vue2-animate) Vue.js port of Animate.css
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vas
vue-animate-scroll
A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lpv
lottie-player-vue
LottieFiles animations, in Vue.js!
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-flipper
A component to flip elements with a nice transition.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-animated-list
A Vue.js plugin for easily animating `v-for` rendered lists.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-animation
Vue Animation Components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-burger
🍔 Hamburger for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-anime
Vue timeline animation using http://animejs.com/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
animated-vue
A plugin to use animate.css animations as Vue2 transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-transition
a component for Vue to handle CSS transitions and animations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-svg-arc-animation
Animate SVG using d3.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vo
vue-overdrive
Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vpc
vue-parent-change-transition
Enable a child components to animate when it changes the parent
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtp
vue-text-particle
texts in particle.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
