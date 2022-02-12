openbase logo
10 Best Vue Animation Libraries

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt

vue-page-transition

A lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va

vue2-animate

A port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

@vueuse/motion

🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vw

v-wave

The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
822
Last Commit
18hrs ago

@progress/kendo-vue-animation

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-pose

Simple animation libraries for delightful user interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@animxyz/vue

The first truly composable CSS animation library. Built for Vue, React, SCSS, and CSS, AnimXYZ will bring your website to life.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
1mo ago
vk

vue-kinesis

Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vac

v-animate-css

The easiest to implement Vue directive for Animate.css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vna

vue-number-animation

🔢 This is a Vue number plugin. It animates the number that you pass in prop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
vgw

vue-glitched-writer

Glitched Writer Component for Vue 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2mos ago
vt

vue2-transitions

Reusable component transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
vl

vue-lottie

Render After Effects animations on Vue based on Bodymovin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

lottie-vuejs

A simple wrapper for integrating lottie-web into VueJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue

vueinview

vue-plugin for in-view package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
602
Last Commit
13d ago
anv

animated-number-vue

Super easy way to animate numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-animejs

A Vue plugin for adding Anime bindings to Vue components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vse

vue-sequential-entrance

Vuejs Plugin for creating epic sequential animation entrances

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vtj

vue-typed-js

Typed.js integration for vue.js. Create a typing animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
va

vue-animate

*UNSUPPORTED* (active fork @ https://github.com/asika32764/vue2-animate) Vue.js port of Animate.css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vas

vue-animate-scroll

A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lpv

lottie-player-vue

LottieFiles animations, in Vue.js!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1yr ago
vf

vue-flipper

A component to flip elements with a nice transition.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-animated-list

A Vue.js plugin for easily animating `v-for` rendered lists.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
5yrs ago
va

vue-animation

Vue Animation Components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
vb

vue-burger

🍔 Hamburger for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-anime

Vue timeline animation using http://animejs.com/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago

animated-vue

A plugin to use animate.css animations as Vue2 transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vt

vue-transition

a component for Vue to handle CSS transitions and animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vsa

vue-svg-arc-animation

Animate SVG using d3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
vo

vue-overdrive

Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vpc

vue-parent-change-transition

Enable a child components to animate when it changes the parent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vtp

vue-text-particle

texts in particle.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago