Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vc3
vue-carousel-3d
Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fv
flipbook-vue
3D page flip effect for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-product-spinner
🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v3m
vue-3d-model
3D models viewer with vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vbe
vue-book-effects
3D page flip effect for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-babylonjs
A ready-to-go 3d environment for Vue.js using Babylon.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-spline
A spline.design wrapper for VueJS to add 3D animations easily into your Vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vv
vue-vanta
Animated website backgrounds in a few lines of code.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vz
vue-zdog
Vue wrapper for zDog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtb
vue-threejs-birds
Threejs birds flocking animation refactored and converted to vue module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-3d-viewer
Vue 3D file viewer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dvgis/dc-ui
基于 Vue 和 DC-SDK 的地图组件🌍
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl3
smyld-lib-3d
is a web library for 3d components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cubed
Src for vue-cubed. Used for building 3D websites using Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
3mp
3d-model-preview
3d model preview base on vue-3d-model
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gv
@twoavy/gltf-viewer
Vue component to view 3D-Models in .gltf-format
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package