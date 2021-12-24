openbase logo
10 Best Vue 3D Libraries

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vc3

vue-carousel-3d

Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
fv

flipbook-vue

3D page flip effect for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
1mo ago
vps

vue-product-spinner

🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
6mos ago
v3m

vue-3d-model

3D models viewer with vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
lcj

@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vbe

vue-book-effects

3D page flip effect for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-babylonjs

A ready-to-go 3d environment for Vue.js using Babylon.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-spline

A spline.design wrapper for VueJS to add 3D animations easily into your Vue projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
vv

vue-vanta

Animated website backgrounds in a few lines of code.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago
vz

vue-zdog

Vue wrapper for zDog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vtb

vue-threejs-birds

Threejs birds flocking animation refactored and converted to vue module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-3d-viewer

Vue 3D file viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago

@dvgis/dc-ui

基于 Vue 和 DC-SDK 的地图组件🌍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
sl3

smyld-lib-3d

is a web library for 3d components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

vue-cubed

Src for vue-cubed. Used for building 3D websites using Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
3mp

3d-model-preview

3d model preview base on vue-3d-model

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gv

@twoavy/gltf-viewer

Vue component to view 3D-Models in .gltf-format

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit