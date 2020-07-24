openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript YouTube API Libraries

sya

simple-youtube-api

A module to simplify the YouTube API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yi

youtube-iframe

Wrapper for dynamically loading the YouTube iframe api script

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ys

youtube-search

npm module to easily search youtube for videos

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
yp

yt-player

Simple, robust, blazing-fast YouTube Player API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ydi

youtube-dl-info

Simple youtube-dl info module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago