5 Best Vanilla JavaScript YouTube API Libraries
sya
simple-youtube-api
A module to simplify the YouTube API.
MIT
83
20.1K
2yrs ago
yi
youtube-iframe
Wrapper for dynamically loading the YouTube iframe api script
MIT
23
10.3K
6yrs ago
ys
youtube-search
npm module to easily search youtube for videos
BSD-2-Clause
111
3.9K
1yr ago
yp
yt-player
Simple, robust, blazing-fast YouTube Player API
MIT
621
3.1K
1yr ago
ydi
youtube-dl-info
Simple youtube-dl info module.
MIT
1
0
6yrs ago
