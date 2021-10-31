openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Yandex API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

yd

ya-disk

Yandex Disk API library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3mos ago
yt

yandex-translate

Yandex.Translate translation service client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
yms

yandex-money-sdk

SDK for working with yandex money API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
yan

yandexweather

Yandex Weather API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago