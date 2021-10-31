Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Yandex API Libraries
yd
ya-disk
Yandex Disk API library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yt
yandex-translate
Yandex.Translate translation service client
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yms
yandex-money-sdk
SDK for working with yandex money API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yan
yandexweather
Yandex Weather API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
