7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Yahoo API Libraries
yf
yahoo-finance2
Unofficial API for Yahoo Finance
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ysa
yahoo-stock-api
💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
finance.io
An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ya
yf-api
Yahoo Finance API wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yd
yahoo-dl
A command-line tool for downloading yahoo stock prices.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wy
weather-yahoo
A simple Node.js module that talks to Yahoo's Weather API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yfq
yahoo-finance-quotes
Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
