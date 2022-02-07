openbase logo
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Yahoo API Libraries

yf

yahoo-finance2

Unofficial API for Yahoo Finance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
7d ago
ysa

yahoo-stock-api

💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago

finance.io

An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
ya

yf-api

Yahoo Finance API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
yd

yahoo-dl

A command-line tool for downloading yahoo stock prices.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wy

weather-yahoo

A simple Node.js module that talks to Yahoo's Weather API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
yfq

yahoo-finance-quotes

Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago