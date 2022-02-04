openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla JavaScript XML Parser Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fast-xml-parser

Validate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
11d ago