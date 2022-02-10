Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic
Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
sun
suneditor
Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
quill
Quill is a modern WYSIWYG editor built for compatibility and extensibility.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.9K
Weekly Downloads
717K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
67
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Bleeding Edge
2
Buggy
summernote
Super simple WYSIWYG editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
74.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
froala-editor
Froala wysiwyg editor release
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
draft-js-table-plugin
React Plugin Architecture for Draft.js including Slack-Like Emojis, FB-Like Mentions and Stickers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tru
trumbowyg
A lightweight and amazing WYSIWYG JavaScript editor under 10kB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
megadraft
Megadraft is a Rich Text editor built on top of Facebook's Draft.JS featuring a nice default base of components and extensibility
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alloyeditor
WYSIWYG editor based on CKEditor with completely rewritten UI
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ke
kothing-editor
A powerful WYSIWYG rich text web editor by pure javascript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package