openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic

Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
sun

suneditor

Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

quill

Quill is a modern WYSIWYG editor built for compatibility and extensibility.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.9K
Weekly Downloads
717K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Bleeding Edge
2Buggy

summernote

Super simple WYSIWYG editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
74.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback

froala-editor

Froala wysiwyg editor release

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

draft-js-table-plugin

React Plugin Architecture for Draft.js including Slack-Like Emojis, FB-Like Mentions and Stickers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tru

trumbowyg

A lightweight and amazing WYSIWYG JavaScript editor under 10kB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

megadraft

Megadraft is a Rich Text editor built on top of Facebook's Draft.JS featuring a nice default base of components and extensibility

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

alloyeditor

WYSIWYG editor based on CKEditor with completely rewritten UI

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ke

kothing-editor

A powerful WYSIWYG rich text web editor by pure javascript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
7mos ago