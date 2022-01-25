Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript World Times API Libraries
mom
@date-io/moment
Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
676K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
gt
global-time
Gets UTC real time from http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
