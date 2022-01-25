openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript World Times API Libraries

mom

@date-io/moment

Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
676K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
gt

global-time

Gets UTC real time from http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3mos ago