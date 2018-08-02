openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Wikipedia API Libraries

wik

wikipediajs

Promise based Wikipedia api wrapper

MIT
4
178
4yrs ago
wik

wikisearch

search wikipedia api

ISC
32
ilo

iloa

A command line tool for gaining knowledge.

MIT
16
14
5yrs ago
pag

pageviews

A lightweight JavaScript client library for the Wikimedia Pageviews API for Wikipedia and various of its sister projects for Node.js and the browser.

Apache-2.0
22
6
1yr ago
wp

wiki-page

A lightweight module used for fetching content and data from Wikipedia using the Wikipedia REST API

MIT
0
4
3yrs ago
wik

wikiminer

An npm package that serves a wrapper for the Wikipedia API and provides data mining functionality.

ISC
4
0
5yrs ago