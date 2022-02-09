Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript WhatsApp API Libraries
wwj
whatsapp-web.js
A WhatsApp client library for NodeJS that connects through the WhatsApp Web browser app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
vs
vanilla-sharing
Small (1.5 KB) simple tool for sharing url, title, description and image to VK, Facebook (Feed, Dialog, Button, Messenger), Reddit, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, VK, OK, Mail.ru, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Viber, Telegram, Line
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bai
@adiwajshing/baileys
Lightweight full-featured WhatsApp Web + Multi-Device API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
206K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
share-api-polyfill
A polyfill for the sharing that can be used in desktop too, so your users can shere in their twitter, facebook, messenger, linkedin, sms, e-mail, print, telegram or whatsapp.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@green-api/whatsapp-api-client
This library helps you easily create a javascript application with Whatsapp support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snj
sharer.npm.js
🔛 🔖 Create your own social share buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stt
share-text-to-whatsapp
A small JS utility library for sharing text content via WhatsApp or via the native sharing widget of your device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wbj
whatsapp-button.js
A javascript plugin that makes you a customizable Whatsapp button for your web applications
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wha
whatstrackerapp
WhatsApp Web API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser-js
Whatsapp Chat Parser for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wm
w2api-master
🎉 This library provide you an complete solution for WhatsApp REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jw
js-whatsapp
WhatsApp Web API for Node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
