Best Vanilla JavaScript WebRTC Libraries

peerjs

Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

10K
9.5K
2mos ago
4.5/ 5
6
webrtc-chord

Chord DHT Algorithm implementation for the browser using WebRTC and WebSockets

12
5
4yrs ago
webrtc-sdk

WebRTC Simple Calling API + Mobile SDK - A simplified approach to RTCPeerConnection for mobile and web video calling apps.

815
3
1yr ago