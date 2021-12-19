Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript WebRTC Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
peerjs
Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
Top Feedback
webrtc-chord
Chord DHT Algorithm implementation for the browser using WebRTC and WebSockets
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webrtc-sdk
WebRTC Simple Calling API + Mobile SDK - A simplified approach to RTCPeerConnection for mobile and web video calling apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
