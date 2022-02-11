Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript WebGL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
cesium
An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@tensorflow/tfjs
A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
78.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
54
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
4
Great Documentation
mapbox-gl
Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pha
phaser
Phaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8
Performant
7
Easy to Use
6
Responsive Maintainers
@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webgl
A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pic
picogl
A minimal WebGL 2 rendering library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pc
potree-core
Potree point cloud viewer library core components for easier integration in a three.js project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cg
convchain-gpu
Javascript/WebGL2 port of https://github.com/mxgmn/ConvChain
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package