9 Best Vanilla JavaScript WebGL Libraries

three

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

cesium

An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@tensorflow/tfjs

A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
78.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
4Great Documentation

mapbox-gl

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
phaser

Phaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8Performant
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers

@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webgl

A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
4d ago
picogl

A minimal WebGL 2 rendering library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
potree-core

Potree point cloud viewer library core components for easier integration in a three.js project.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
convchain-gpu

Javascript/WebGL2 port of https://github.com/mxgmn/ConvChain

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago