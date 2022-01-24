Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Weather API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
oa
openweather-apis
Simple APIs for OpenWeatherMap.org basic services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
iobroker.accuweather
Accuweather forecast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
177
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tw
terminal-weather
A Location-based Terminal Weather utility using OpenWeatherMap's API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dss
dark-sky-skeleton
barebones dark sky api wrapper for client-side or server-side js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wa
wunderground-api
Weather underground api wrapper for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ojs
openweatherapi-js-sdk
OpenWeatherMap.org Javascript SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aw
accuweather-wrapper
A simple wrapper to work with the Accuweather Web API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wa
weather-api
Node.js library for accessing weather services APIs.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cdo
cdojs
Node+browser package for Climate Data Online (CDO) API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wea
@orzelius/weathermodule
Weather API library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package