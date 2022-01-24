openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Weather API Libraries

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Weather API Libraries
oa

openweather-apis

Simple APIs for OpenWeatherMap.org basic services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

iobroker.accuweather

Accuweather forecast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
177
Last Commit
4d ago
tw

terminal-weather

A Location-based Terminal Weather utility using OpenWeatherMap's API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
dss

dark-sky-skeleton

barebones dark sky api wrapper for client-side or server-side js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wa

wunderground-api

Weather underground api wrapper for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ojs

openweatherapi-js-sdk

OpenWeatherMap.org Javascript SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
aw

accuweather-wrapper

A simple wrapper to work with the Accuweather Web API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wa

weather-api

Node.js library for accessing weather services APIs.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9yrs ago
cdo

cdojs

Node+browser package for Climate Data Online (CDO) API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
wea

@orzelius/weathermodule

Weather API library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit