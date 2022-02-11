Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Virtual Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
aframe
🅰️ web framework for building virtual reality experiences.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
ae
aframe-extras
Add-ons and helpers for A-Frame VR.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aoc
aframe-orbit-controls-component-2
An Orbit Controls Component for A-Frame VR
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
z3
zen-3d
JavaScript 3D library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
txk
@mitchallen/three-xr-kit
ThreeJS XR Kit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
