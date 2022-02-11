openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Virtual Reality Libraries

three

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

aframe

🅰️ web framework for building virtual reality experiences.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
16
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
aframe-extras

Add-ons and helpers for A-Frame VR.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aframe-orbit-controls-component-2

An Orbit Controls Component for A-Frame VR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zen-3d

JavaScript 3D library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
9mos ago
@mitchallen/three-xr-kit

ThreeJS XR Kit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago